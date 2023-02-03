 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 25 kt with higher gusts and seas 6 to 9 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward
Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters, Big Island
Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big Island
Southeast Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

East-West Center responds after Chinese surveillance balloon spotted in U.S. sky

  • Updated
  • 0
China spy balloon

A balloon floats over Columbia, Mo., on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. A huge, high-altitude Chinese balloon sailed across the U.S. on Friday, drawing severe Pentagon accusations of spying despite China's firm denials.

 Anna Griffin/Missourian via AP

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The sighting of a Chinese surveillance balloon over Montana Thursday drew worldwide attention.

People involved in international relations at the East West Center in Manoa, Hawaii stress this balloon’s purpose is only to gather data.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred