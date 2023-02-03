East-West Center responds after Chinese surveillance balloon spotted in U.S. sky

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 kt with higher gusts and seas 6 to 9 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward
Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters, Big Island
Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big Island
Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
A balloon floats over Columbia, Mo., on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. A huge, high-altitude Chinese balloon sailed across the U.S. on Friday, drawing severe Pentagon accusations of spying despite China's firm denials.
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The sighting of a Chinese surveillance balloon over Montana Thursday drew worldwide attention.
People involved in international relations at the East West Center in Manoa, Hawaii stress this balloon’s purpose is only to gather data.
"In no case is the Chinese balloon a threat or a danger in any way. It’s not designed to harm people. They’re trying to gather scientific data. The fairest interpretation is to call it a spy balloon," said Denny Roy, senior fellow at East West Center.
The Chinese government confirmed the balloon is theirs. They said the balloon drastically got off course and traveled to the continental U.S. accidentally.
However, senior fellow Denny Roy has two theories.
The Chinese before an important meeting with the secretary of state at a time where they wanted to improve the relationship with the United States would be very careful to not do something like this. Another theory perhaps the Chinese is intentionally humiliating the United States to demonstrate the upper hand before they got into negotiations," said Roy.
The major question now is: what kind of scientific data is the balloon collecting if it's not for military reasons?
"It’s a great intelligence operation although they got caught. A balloon is low enough to collect cell phone communications, the sort of communications that satellite would have a challenge collecting. It looks like they’re trying to get detailed information," said Carl Schuster, retired army captain.
Although shooting the balloon down was considered temporarily, they believe the U.S. government should find a safe way to capture the balloon, examine it and test it - to see if it works the way the Chinese government claims.