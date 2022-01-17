Earth in the midst of a Sixth Mass Extinction, Hawai’i researchers find

HONOLULU (KITV4) – A study led by University of Hawai’i at Mānoa (UHM) biologists found even more evidence that Earth is experiencing a Sixth Mass Extinction; this time caused by humans.
The study, led by the University of Hawai’i’s Robert Cowie, was published on Jan. 10, 2022, in Biological Reviews.
According to the study, Earth has previously seen five other mass extinction events throughout its history (a famous example is the Cretaceous-Tertiary Extinction Event, more commonly known as the extinction of the dinosaurs, or the Fifth Mass Extinction).
The study says that Earth is currently suffering from a “biodiversity crisis of increasing extinctions and plummeting abundances”, with higher than realized extinction rates amounting to a real and ongoing Sixth Mass Extinction.
According to Cowie and his co-authors, some past critics of other studies reaching conclusion point out that, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List, the rate of extinction currently happening does not appear to be different from the typical background extinction rate (the rate of species naturally dying off over the course of time and evolution without human interference).
However, according to Cowie and his co-authors’ research, the conclusions drawn from the IUCN Red List are incomplete, as the IUCN focuses primarily on mammals and birds, but has only evaluated a fraction of invertebrate populations.
The study found that since 1500 C.E., molluscs, for example, have lost as many as 150,000-260,000 of the known species, representing a 7.5-13% loss of biodiversity. Meanwhile, the IUCN only lists the decline of mollusc species as 0.04%.
According to a UHM press release, the study obtained this data by extrapolating from data available on species of land snails and slugs.
The Hawai’ian islands themselves are home to hundreds of species of native snails; a point of ecological concern considering that the study found land-dwelling species on islands to be especially at risk of human-caused extinction.
Cowie and his co-authors hope that their study’s incorporation of invertebrates into the analysis of extinction rates will help end the debate over whether or not humans are causing a Sixth Mass Extinction.
“Denying the crisis, simply accepting it and doing nothing, or even embracing it for the ostensible benefit of humanity, are not appropriate options and pave the way for the Earth to continue on its sad trajectory towards a Sixth Mass Extinction,” explained Cowie in a press release.
The study’s authors also hope this new data will prompt action to reverse the progression of the extinction event.
“Humans are the only species capable of manipulating the biosphere on a large scale,” Cowie emphasized in the press release. “We are not just another species evolving in the face of external influences. In contrast, we are the only species that has a conscious choice regarding our future and that of Earth’s biodiversity.”