Earth Day 2023 events and celebrations around the Aloha State

Oahu
April 22: Kapalama Kai is hosting an Earth Day clean-up along the Kapalama Canal, 8 a.m.-10:45 a.m. Registered participants will receive a FREE t-shirt, bento, and refreshments. Parking is available at Kaplama Center and nearby streets. Please bring water in your reusable bottle, sunscreen, a hat, shades or protective eyewear, and work gloves. Register your participation here.
April 22: This Earth Day, Saturday, April 22, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Bishop Museum's Science & Sustainability Festival brings together Museum scientists, educators, cultural practitioners, and community partners to highlight the ongoing work needed to protect biodiversity and build a sustainable future in Hawaii.
This one-day festival features keiki activities, workshops, exhibition highlights, special presentations, and interactive performances with scientists, cultural practitioners, and community organizers on the front lines of Hawai'i's biodiversity research and conservation efforts. Enjoy music and performances with food and drink vendors on the Museum lawns all day.
April 22: Nurture your love for nature with an Earth Day Celebration hosted by Ward Village and Sustainable Farm & Brew. On Saturday, April 22, from 1–4 p.m., at the South Shore Market Courtyard, the community can enjoy four dynamic activities:
- A butterfly art center
- Flower pen-making crafts
- A caterpillar experience
- A seasonal photo booth
April 22: The University of Hawaii, School of Architecture, is having its Annual Sandcastle Competition at Kailua Beach Park on Earth Day, April 22, from 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Students from the school and professional architecture/construction firms will build sandcastles that represent this year's theme, Malama da Aina.
April 23: The Department of Health (DOH) and Sustainable Coastlines are hosting an Earth Day Clean-up Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Waimanalo Beach Park. DOH will have a lead testing station, and finger-prick lead testing for keiki will also be free.
Kauai
April 22: Hoolaulea No Ka Honua, a celebration for the Earth, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. at Kauai Community College Imu. The day's agenda includes opportunities to connect to more than 20 community-based organizations and learn about agricultural and conservation efforts on Kauai. In addition, there will be free chili bowls and a station where participants can create their pizza using fresh local toppings and KCC's woodfire pizza oven.
The event will also include prize giveaways and fun-filled demonstrations where attendees can learn how to throw a net, explore native sea cucumbers, learn about breeding queen bees, and enjoy entertainment by the event's emcee and local comedian Zavier Cummings, also known as Howsdisguy.
Hawaii Island
April 22: La Honua Community Day will be held at Hawaii Community College's Manono campus in conjunction with Hawaii Community College Day.
Maui
April 22: Maui Ocean Center will celebrate Earth Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 22, with family-friendly fun, including face painting, interactive games with prizes, and ocean-themed activities led by marine naturalists.
Discounted admission for kamaaina, with valid Hawaiʻi state ID, is $10 per person for ages 4 and older (ages 3 and younger are free).
April 22: Live Green: An Earth Day Celebration potting event at Maui Mall Village, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. During the event, a free potting workshop will allow guests to "make and take" a potted plant while supplies last. The event will take place at Center Court and is free to attend.
April 22: Haleakala National Park will hold the following events:
- Free Entrance Day: National Park Week kicks off on Earth Day, April 22, with no entrance fees at Haleakalā National Park for all visitors. Sunrise reservations are still required to enter the Summit District from 3 to 7 a.m. and can be obtained by visiting recreation.gov.
- Volunteer Clean-Up Event from 7:30 to 9 a.m.: Help clean up the House of the Sun! Participate in a drop-in trash clean up at the Haleakala Visitor Center at 9,740 feet.
- Earth Day Ranger-Led Program at 2 p.m.: Join a park ranger for a unique Earth Day program at Hosmer Grove to learn about your role in protecting the planet.
- Celebrate Earth Day Online: Explore the park online with Earth Day Every Day activities, and learn more about endangered forest birds in our short film The Heart of Maui.