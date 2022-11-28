Early morning fire rips through Kalihi home By KITV Web Staff Nov 28, 2022 Nov 28, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email FILE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a call early Monday morning of a building fire at a Kalihi home. The fire broke out around 1:42 a.m. at a single-story residence along Manaiki Place.Fire crews arrived around 1:49 a.m. and fully extinguished the fire by 2:17 a.m. Local Big Island officials warn residents to prepare as Mauna Loa erupts | UPDATE By Associated Press and KITV Web Staff After the fire was extinguished, one man was found unresponsive by fire crews. The HFD has notified the Honolulu Medical Examiner and the Honolulu Police Department. No other individuals reportedly lived in the home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From KITV 4 Island News News Prosecution, defense present opening arguments in corruption trial for former union head Updated Nov 21, 2022 Crime & Courts 19-year-old woman sexually assaulted in dark public stairwell in Kalihi Sep 10, 2022 Crime & Courts HPD releases surveillance photos of suspect in Lewers Street shooting in Waikiki Updated Jun 8, 2022 Local Rash of 'significant-sized' earthquakes near South Pacific island chain has tsunami monitors on alert Updated Mar 31, 2022 Crime & Courts Woman pleads not guilty to trafficking teen, mom from Guam Updated Mar 24, 2022 Business A retired FBI special agent is named the new head of Damien Memorial School Updated May 3, 2022 Recommended for you