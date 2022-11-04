 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 AM HST THIS MORNING
FOR THE ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.

* WHEN...Until 1030 AM HST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 926 AM HST, radar indicated heavy rain was diminishing
over windward Oahu north of Kaneohe, though pockets of
showers continued to fall at a rate up to 1 inch per hour.
Oahu Department of Emergency Management reported elevated
streams around Hauula, and some further rise in streams will
be possible through 1000 AM.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Hauula, Punaluu, Laie, Kaaawa, Kahuku, Waikane, Waiahole,
Kahaluu, Kahana Valley State Park, Malaekahana State Park,
Kualoa, Turtle Bay, Pupukea and Sunset Beach.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.

&&

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 1030 AM HST if flooding;
persists.

Early-morning fire destroys home in Waianae

  • Updated
  • 0
Kuwale Road Structure Fire
TruVuAdmin

Fire destroyed a home in Waianae overnight. Honolulu firefighters were called out to the scene in the 86-100 block of East Kuwale Road around 2:20 a.m.

WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Fire destroyed a home in Waianae overnight.

Honolulu firefighters were called out to the scene in the 86-100 block of East Kuwale Road around 2:20 a.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred