Early-morning fire destroys home in Waianae

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 AM HST THIS MORNING
FOR THE ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.
* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.
* WHEN...Until 1030 AM HST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 926 AM HST, radar indicated heavy rain was diminishing
over windward Oahu north of Kaneohe, though pockets of
showers continued to fall at a rate up to 1 inch per hour.
Oahu Department of Emergency Management reported elevated
streams around Hauula, and some further rise in streams will
be possible through 1000 AM.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Hauula, Punaluu, Laie, Kaaawa, Kahuku, Waikane, Waiahole,
Kahaluu, Kahana Valley State Park, Malaekahana State Park,
Kualoa, Turtle Bay, Pupukea and Sunset Beach.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.
&&
This advisory may need to be extended beyond 1030 AM HST if flooding;
persists.
WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Fire destroyed a home in Waianae overnight.
Honolulu firefighters were called out to the scene in the 86-100 block of East Kuwale Road around 2:20 a.m.
According to HFD, crews en route could see the flames emanating from the area well before they arrived and requested additional firefighters.
Firefighters arrived at the home around 2:30 a.m. to find heavy smoke and flames on all sides of the single-story home. After taking a defensive approach to the fire, crews eventually were able to make it inside to do a search for any people inside. Luckily, no one was found.
According to HFD, the fire was brought under control by 3:09 a.m. and fully extinguished at about 4:30 a.m. No firefighters were injured during this incident.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and officials have not said if the home was occupied or vacant. The incident remains under investigation.