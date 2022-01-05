Offers go here

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI
OAHU MOLOKAI MAUI AND THE BIG ISLAND...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU
AND MOLOKAI...

.Large, long-period north and northwest swells will combine to
produce high surf along exposed shorelines.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Surf peaking between 15 to 20 feet along north facing
shores. Surf between 12 to 16 feet along west facing shores.

* WHERE...North and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, and Oahu.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

&&

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 10 to 11 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest
Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters and Oahu Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Early morning fire breaks out in Kaka'ako, dozens evacuated

  • Updated
  • 0
Kakaako Fire

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Dozens of people were evacuated from a shelter in Kaka'ako Wednesday morning after a fire broke out early Wednesday morning.

Fire officials confirmed to KITV4 the fire broke out at Re-Use Hawaii building supply warehouse on Keawe Street. Several fire engines were called to the scene.

The warehouse is located near the Next Step Shelter -- a homeless shelter in Kakaako. Emergency Medical Services says no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

