Dwayne Johnson announces live-action 'Moana' is in the works

Dwayne Johnson's animated character Maui from 'Moana' will soon be getting new life.

Dwayne Johnson, with the help of his two daughters, revealed on Monday that a live-action reimagining of Disney's "Moana" is in the works.

"Deeply humbled to announce we're bringing the beautiful story of MOANA to the live action big screen," Johnson said in a post on his verified Instagram account, filmed on the beach in Oahu, Hawaii.

