Duke’s Waikiki restaurant partners with upcoming Junior Lifeguard training program to educate and inspire Keiki

Lifeguards and Duke's at press conference

Duke’s Waikiki restaurant has partnered with the City and County of Honolulu’s Ocean Safety Division in support of the return of their Junior Lifeguard Program. From left to right: Duane DeSoto, Founder & CEO, Nā Kama Kai; Ralph Goto, former Ocean Safety Administrator, Ocean Safety and Lifeguard Services, City & County of Honolulu; Shannon Clancey Tuinei, Honolulu City and County Lifeguard; Matt Kauwe, COO, Nā Kama Kai; Andrew Crocker, General Manager, Duke's Waikiki

 Photo courtesy of Duke's Waikiki

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Duke’s Waikiki restaurant has partnered with the City and County of Honolulu’s Ocean Safety Division in support of the return of their Junior Lifeguard Program.

Those who enroll in the Junior Lifeguard program which begins June 6, can enjoy food, perks, and gifts from Duke’s, a popular Waikiki restaurant and historic seaside establishment. Applications for the program, open to ages 13 to 17, can be completed here.

The program is open to children ages 13 to 17. Each participant will attend a week-long course at a specified beach park on Oahu. Registration is limited to 25 participants per week. Upon program completion, participants will receive a shirt and bento featuring a few favorites from Duke’s Waikiki.

“This is such an exciting opportunity for us as we’re always looking for new ways to engage with the community,” said Drew Crocker, general manager of Duke’s Waikiki.

“The restaurant’s partnership with the City and County will help to perpetuate Duke Kahanamoku’s legacy, by giving keiki the tools and abilities they need to share their love for the ocean with others in a safe way,” read a statement from Duke’s restaurant.

Applications are now being accepted, and the deadline to apply is Friday, April 22, 2022 at 5 p.m. To learn more about the Junior Lifeguard Program, visit https://www.honolulu.gov/esdosls/juniorlifeguards.html.

