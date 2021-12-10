DTS resumes TheBus and Handi-Van operations after Thursday's cyber attack

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 knots, with higher gusts.
* WHERE...Big Island Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters, and Oahu Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The Department of Transportation Services (DTS) has announced that the City's TheBus and TheHandi-Van services have returned to normal operating hours following the cyber attack on Thursday, December 9.
Oahu Transit Services (OTS) has restored its network capability and capacity, allowing for regular service for both theBus and TheHandi-Van with no delays in service.
“DTS recognizes our partners in law enforcement who mobilized so quickly to investigate this malicious attack”, says DTS Deputy Director Jon Nouchi. “We thank the staff at OTS, who are working tirelessly to restore normal operations of TheBus and TheHandi-Van. Finally, to our riders, we apologize for any inconvenience caused by this incident and pledge to learn from this attack for the future security and resilience of our multimodal transit system”.
The cyberattack caused a mass disabling of the online servers to operating access related to Thebus and TheHandi-Van.
TheHandi-Van riders who require rides on Saturday may call into the reservations office at any time on Friday.
The reservations office can be reached at (808) 456-5555, and will be open until 5:00 pm.
Starting on Saturday, December 13, TheHandi-Van reservations office will resume normal operations and policies, and will be scheduling rides up to three days in advance, and will be open during regular hours: Seven days a week from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.