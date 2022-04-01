Drug trial against Katherine Kealoha's brother, Rudy Puana, enters Day 2

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 knots Kaiwi Channel, 15
to 25 knots elsewhere, and seas up to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening through Saturday night.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
McKinney described his relationship with Rudy, “As close as ever. Like family almost,” he told the court. He also testified that he and Rudy went on what prosecutors called “a boys trip” to Thailand in 2015 that included sightseeing, drinking, and women. According to McKinney, the trip was encouraged by Rudy’s wife at the time.
“Lynn wanted to ‘give us something,’” McKinney said.
When asked by prosecutors why Lynn wanted to give you something, McKinney responded, “Gesture of friendship more than anything else.”
McKinney also described his relationship with Katherine Kealoha, telling the court, “I always looked at her like an older sister.”
He testified that he, Katherine Kealoha, and Rudy did cocaine together at a Mid-Pacific event, and that the three of them did drugs on numerous other occasions.
Prosecutors also read aloud texts between Rudy and McKinney that showed Rudy’s struggle with sobriety a month after he went into drug rehabilitation in September 2018.
The texts also show an exchange in December 2016 where McKinney was asking about cocaine for a friend and Rudy told McKinney in a text, “I’m only keeping a very few shady shady things going.”
McKinney told the court that text meant Rudy was saying he was trying to limit the number of people he was involved with.
The trial is scheduled to resume on Thursday with the defense cross examining McKinney.