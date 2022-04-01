 Skip to main content
Drug trial against Katherine Kealoha's brother, Rudy Puana, enters Day 2

  • Updated
  • 0
Rudy Puana

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Day two of the drug trafficking trial for Dr. Rudy Puana, brother Katherine Kealoha, continued at federal court on Friday.

The defense finished its cross examination of Rudy’s ex-wife and former business partner Dr. Lynn Puana.

Prosecutors then called their next witness, Chris McKinney, a close friend of the Kealohas.

McKinney has an immunity deal with the FBI to protect him from prosecution in exchange for his information.

Day 1 of drug trial against Katherine Kealoha's brother, Rudy Puana, begins

McKinney described his relationship with Rudy, “As close as ever. Like family almost,” he told the court. He also testified that he and Rudy went on what prosecutors called “a boys trip” to Thailand in 2015 that included sightseeing, drinking, and women. According to McKinney, the trip was encouraged by Rudy’s wife at the time.

“Lynn wanted to ‘give us something,’” McKinney said.

Chris McKinney

Chris McKinney (left) appears with his attorney outside of federal court.

When asked by prosecutors why Lynn wanted to give you something, McKinney responded, “Gesture of friendship more than anything else.”

McKinney also described his relationship with Katherine Kealoha, telling the court, “I always looked at her like an older sister.”

He testified that he, Katherine Kealoha, and Rudy did cocaine together at a Mid-Pacific event, and that the three of them did drugs on numerous other occasions.

Prosecutors also read aloud texts between Rudy and McKinney that showed Rudy’s struggle with sobriety a month after he went into drug rehabilitation in September 2018.

The texts also show an exchange in December 2016 where McKinney was asking about cocaine for a friend and Rudy told McKinney in a text, “I’m only keeping a very few shady shady things going.”

McKinney told the court that text meant Rudy was saying he was trying to limit the number of people he was involved with.

The trial is scheduled to resume on Thursday with the defense cross examining McKinney.

Jury selection underway in drug trail of Big Island doctor

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

