Drought, wildfire conditions expected to worsen as Hawaii enters summer dry season

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Drought conditions in Hawaii are expected to get worse as the state enters its summer dry season, the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) warned.
DLNR official shared that message at the annual Wildfire & Drought LOOKOUT! awareness campaign on Wednesday, hosted by the Hawaii Wildfire Management Organization (HWMO). The event is held in collaboration with Hawaii wildfire and water management agencies to provide preparedness tips.
"Recent rainfall has provided some benefit for leeward Kauai and Oahu, but moderate to extreme drought covers large portions of Oahu, Maui County, and the Big Island,” said Meteorologist Derek Wroe with the National Weather Service (NWS) Honolulu Forecast Office
According to the US Drought monitor, more than half a million Hawaii residents are already being impacted by drought conditions. The drought monitor, which tracks conditions weekly, showed areas of extreme drought on Molokai, Kahoolawe, Maui, and the Big Island. Kauai was the only island that was currently drought free, according to the drought monitor’s June 2 update.
“As people know, we are heading into the hotter and drier summer months, and projections call for rainfall to be below normal. As a result, drought will likely expand and worsen over the fire prone leeward areas. These drier-than-normal conditions may linger into the beginning of the normal wet season in October and November," Wroe added.
Wroe also said that as the dry months drag on, the percentage of land in extreme to exceptional drought will only grow.
Because of the drought conditions, officials with DLNR’s Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) are also warning campers of the dangers. The warning comes just after an unattended campfire was suspected to have started a wildfire in the Kuaokala Forest Reserve in late May.
“In this same area we’ve had four or more fire starts from unextinguished campfires. This forest and many others around the state are bone dry and getting dryer by the day,” said DOFAW State Wildfire Manager Mike Walker.
Officials said they want to remind campers that ground fires are prohibited on lands managed by the DOFAW, including State Forest Reserves and Natural Area Reserves. Campfires must be in a container like a barbecue grill or a metal drum and all embers must be fully extinguished when the fire is unattended, officials said.
“We recommend campers and hikers carry extra water and fire extinguishers in their vehicles when in forested or vegetated areas, especially during dry, windy summer months,” Walker added.
And for those who think Hawaii is too wet for large fires, or that Hawaii’s fire acreage is small compared to some of the massive fires in the Western US states, Dr. Clay Trauernicht, an Ecosystems and Fire Extension Specialist at the University of Hawaii, had this to say:
“Most wildfires in Hawaii tend to be smaller in size when compared with other western states. However, most years, as a percentage of land area, Hawaii loses as much acreage to fire as all the large states on the West Coast and in the Western U.S. Fortunately, there is a lot we can do to protect our people and places from wildfire. We just all need to take preparedness action,” he said.