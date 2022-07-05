Drones deployed in fight against Hawaii's invasive coconut rhinoceros beetle

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Utilizing aerial technology, the University of Hawaii has introduced drones to the fight against the invasive coconut rhinoceros beetle.
This new technique was unleashed at the Hawaii Country Club, where leaders with the CRB Response Team say the new treatment efforts are looking to be safe and effective.
The Coconut Rhinoceros Beetle has had a devastating effect on coconut trees throughout Hawaii.
"It's likely to cause lethal damage if you let them go long enough, if they get lucky enough, and if there are enough of them," explained treatment coordinator Dan Jenkins.
UH - Manoa partnered with the Hawaii CRB Response team to take to the skies and gain new perspective on the state's ever-growing problem.
"So this is a much more targeted application right in the crown, " Jenkins continued. "Exactly where the beetles bore. It's sort of a surface treatment. I guess including the one we found today we've hit 80 the previous two days."
Granted emergency permitting by Department of Agriculture, the experimental administration of a pesticide intended for termite extermination was dropped directly atop more than 50 infested trees at the Hawaii Country Club.
Compared to previous treatment efforts, which included injectable pesticides and external traps, researchers say the increased safety and efficacy of this technology could revolutionize this fight
Meanwhile, fallen beetles are taken to a lab to provide further insight to the species and ensure they do not spread to other parts of the island.