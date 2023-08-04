Driver slams into pole in Aina Haina By KITV Web Staff Aug 4, 2023 Aug 4, 2023 Updated Aug 4, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Google Maps Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A woman drove into a pole near 5256 Kalanianaole Hwy, Friday.The 70-year-old driver was uninjured and declined EMS transport to the hospital. No other injuries were reported. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Haina Honolulu County, Hawaii Honolulu ʻĀina Haina More From KITV 4 Island News Crime & Courts Police searching for work furlough inmate reported missing from Honolulu facility Updated May 1, 2023 Crime & Courts Puna couple arrested and charged for drug and firearm offenses Updated Apr 27, 2023 Local Pacific Whale Foundation announces event celebrating 43rd year protecting marine life Updated Mar 11, 2023 Local Tsunami Advisory CANCELED for Hawaiian Islands, NO major tsunami expected, strong currents and unusual waves expected Updated Jan 15, 2022 Crime & Courts Judge continues trial for Honolulu's former top prosecutor, 4 others in alleged bribery scheme Updated Sep 13, 2022 Business Here is the daily average cost of gas in Hawaii Updated Jun 2, 2022 Recommended for you