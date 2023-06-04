Driver damages other cars and homes after speeding through Kapahulu

KAPAHULU, HAWAII (KITV4) - A driver leaves behind a trail of wreckage along a normally quiet Kapahulu street. Several cars and two homes were damaged along Catherine Street and Kanaina Avenue on Saturday, June 3rd.
Neighbors are thankful nobody was hurt although the car drove 80 miles per hour and sped past more than three stop signs before crashing into a private lane.
“It was like a high-speed action movie. I was outside working on a truck in my driveway when I saw the car literally fly past me,” said Daniel Pino, Kapahulu resident.
Another resident, Ana Rudd, said she ran out of her home when she heard the crash.
“He came out of the car with a bloody face and then tried to run away. Our neighbors had to hold him down before the cops arrived,” said Rudd.
Paramedics performed advanced medical treatment on the 36-year-old driver and took him to the hospital in serious condition. Authorities arrived on scene shortly after 9:30 PM.
The driver dropped a bag filled with an unknown substance and witnesses on the scene believe he was under the influence.
"He could’ve done a lot more damage like hurting someone. I know the person living at the house where the car crashed into and he said his young niece was outside playing,” said Michael Martinez, a resident on Kanaina Avenue.
A resident whose property was damaged but denied an on-camera interview said there are always children on their bikes on these roads especially now that we are closer to summer.
Details have not been released yet on the driver’s charges.