Driver damages other cars and homes after speeding through Kapahulu

KAPAHULU, HAWAII (KITV4) - A driver leaves behind a trail of wreckage along a normally quiet Kapahulu street. Several cars and two homes were damaged along Catherine Street and Kanaina Avenue on Saturday, June 3rd.

Neighbors are thankful nobody was hurt although the car drove 80 miles per hour and sped past more than three stop signs before crashing into a private lane.

DUI felonies have tripled since 2018 in Hawaii

