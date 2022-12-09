Driver, 19, arrested for deadly head-on crash Kam Highway on Oahu’s North Shore | UPDATE

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 to 30 knots, except north winds 30 knots
in Maalaea Bay. Seas 7 to 12 feet, except 2 to 5 feet in Maalaea
Bay.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay and Big Island
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HALEIWA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- One person is dead and two others have been hospitalized following a head-on crash along Kamehameha Highway on Oahu’s North Shore, overnight. Now, police have arrested one of the drivers for causing the crash.
Authorities had to close the highway between Ashley Road and Punalau Place, just to the northeast of Haleiwa, while emergency crews responded to the scene.
Honolulu police, firefighters, and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were called to the scene just before midnight. When crews arrived on scene they said they found two cars had been involved in the crash and one of those vehicles was on its side.
Two people were pinned inside the cars – one in each vehicle, according to HFD. One of those two people – so far only identified as a 65-year-old man – was already dead when first responders arrived.
Two other patients were treated and taken to the hospital. One of the patients, a 19-year-old man, was taken to the hospital in serious condition and was later upgraded to good condition. The other, a 55-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
According to crash investigators, the 19-year-old was heading west on the Kam Highway when he crossed the double yellow lines and crashed head-on into the other vehicle.
The 19-year-old was later placed under arrest on a complaint for Second-Degree Negligent Homicide and First-Degree Negligent Injury.
Investigators say they believe speed was a factor in the crash. They are not sure if alcohol or drugs played a role. This case remains under investigation.
This is the 50th deadly crash on Oahu so far in 2022.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.