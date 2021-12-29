Drive-thru COVID-19 testing now offered at Mauiola Pharmacy

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds to 25 knots. Seas 8 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo
Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big
Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
MAUI (KITV4) - Complimentary COVID-19 drive-thru testing is now available at the Mauiola Pharmacy on Maui.
Mayor Victorino made the announcement on Wednesday saying: “I urge our residents to get tested if they feel flu-like symptoms or traveled off-island recently.”
The pharmacy is located at the Cameron Center at 95 Mahalani St. in Wailuku and will operate from 9 AM to 2 PM on Thursday, Friday, and Sunday.
No appointment or pre-registration is needed.
“Drive-through testing is fast and easy, and it gives those who test negative peace of mind,” he added. “Positive findings help identify those with the virus who can isolate themselves, protect their loved ones, and limit the spread in our community.”
Free in-person testing is also available at the following locations:
West Maui/Lahaina Civic Center; open Monday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (The site is closed on New Year’s Day, but it will be open on Sunday, Jan. 2, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
South Maui/Kihei, 1280 South Kihei Road (behind Ace Hardware); open Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Central Maui/Kahului, 348 Lehuakona St. (behind Maui Marketplace); open Wednesday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Upcountry/Pukalani, Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center; open Dec. 31 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“We ask everyone who schedules appointments to follow through and show up for them,” Mayor Victorino said. “Unfortunately, many individuals are failing to show up, which denies a testing opportunity for someone else. If you can’t make an appointment, please call to cancel.”