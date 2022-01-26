Drinking water test at Pearl City Peninsula homes detects high levels of petroleum

One of the 80 water samples taken from the Pearl City Peninsula military housing community detected a petroleum compound of 650 parts per billion, the Navy announced Wednesday.
The Hawai'i Department of Health level for emergency response is 200 parts per billion.
According to the Navy, the results came from a four-unit building, which personnel were assigned to re-flush Wednesday and re-sample this week.
A resident from another home at Pearl City Peninsula said he is frustrated with what he calls the Navy's miscommunication early on into the contaminated water crisis.
"(The Navy) never listed my area as an affected area, never admitted that there was anything wrong with our water, never indicated that we used the same water as Red Hill," the resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said.
Additionally, the unnamed resident said he experienced diarrhea in December and, "that's when I began drinking bottled (water) and that's when that stopped."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to urge military housing residents to take its survey.
So far, 1,200 residents have completed the 30-minute questionnaire.
CDC representative Renee Funk, who spearheaded the effort, said the responses will help determine how they'll aid those who have been impacted.
"The ways that they used the contaminated water, any health symptoms that they have experienced, and medical care that they have sought. There's also questions about the impact on their children and pets, and their health status prior to the contamination," Funk explained.
The survey will be open until Feb. 7 -- Funk said the CDC plans to publish the results publicly about 6 to 8 weeks after.