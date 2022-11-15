 Skip to main content
Drain improvement projects set for locations in Chinatown, Downtown Honolulu area

  • Updated
Downtown Office Buildings
Courtesy: Colliers Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The City and County of Honolulu Department of Facility Maintenance is advising the public of construction work to perform storm drain improvements at various locations throughout the Chinatown/Downtown area.

The project scope includes demolishing and reconstructing front portions of catch basin and top slabs at select locations, installation of Automatic Retractable Screens at storm drain inlets, manhole frame and cover replacement at Southwest/Ewa-Makai corner of South King and Richards Streets, cleaning of existing drain lines and drainage structures, and other associated improvements.

Traffic Advisory – City to perform storm drain improvements at various locations in Chinatown-Downtown area

