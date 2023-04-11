 Skip to main content
DPP to revoke building permit for Kalihi ‘monster home’ project

Construction Blueprints Generic
Courtesy: Sven Mieke via Unsplash

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Department of Planning and Permitting (DPP) has taken action to revoke a building permit for a large dwelling project on Hanai Loop in Kalihi, following a review that found the applicant submitted incorrect information and that the project violates the city’s “monster homes” ordinance.

Owners Junqin Chen and Maonan Wang have been issued a notice of violation and stop-work order, and are entitled to appeal the revocation to the Building Board of Appeals. The permit was reviewed and certified by third-party reviewer Jimmy Wu.

