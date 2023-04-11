DPP to revoke building permit for Kalihi ‘monster home’ project

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 6
to 11 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel,
Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big Island
Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Department of Planning and Permitting (DPP) has taken action to revoke a building permit for a large dwelling project on Hanai Loop in Kalihi, following a review that found the applicant submitted incorrect information and that the project violates the city’s “monster homes” ordinance.
Owners Junqin Chen and Maonan Wang have been issued a notice of violation and stop-work order, and are entitled to appeal the revocation to the Building Board of Appeals. The permit was reviewed and certified by third-party reviewer Jimmy Wu.
The building permit was issued on March 28, 2022, for the project at 1532 Hanai Loop. After an inquiry from City Councilmember Tyler Dos Santos-Tam and state Rep. John Mizuno, the DPP re-reviewed the plans and found that incorrect information was provided, including a floor area ratio (FAR) that exceeded the threshold set by the city’s monster homes ordinance.
City officials say the FAR is a significant factor in determining the applicable restrictions under the ordinance. The project also exceeded the number of permitted bathrooms and did not provide sufficient side yards and parking, officials said.
Director Dawn Takeuchi Apuna said the DPP has implemented systems to catch potential “monster homes” during the code review process, but this project nearly slipped by. The DPP is investigating.
“Monster homes are unacceptable in our residentially zoned neighborhoods,” Apuna said in a press release. “Those who think they are above the law and can exceed codified development standards will be dealt with accordingly.”
According to DPP, this is the fourth building permit that has been revoked due to incorrect plans submitted by a developer/owner for a dwelling unit that was in violation of the monster house ordinance. The three previous revocations are being appealed.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.