Dozens protest bill proposing ban on commercial activity at some Oahu beaches

HONOLULU (KITV4) - A bill intended to make Oahu beaches more accessible to locals is awaiting a decision from Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi and facing mounting backlash.
Bill 38 proposes to ban professional photography, tour companies, and other commercial activity at some beaches on Oahu's east and north shores. The bill cleared all readings and hearings in the Honolulu City Council and was sent to the mayor's office two weeks ago.
Dozens rallied outside Honolulu Hale Tuesday morning urging Blangiardi to veto the bill, calling it unfair because it exempts the film industry.
"So what they're saying is that these places are sacred, except for when the movies come in, you know, but really what is sacred is we are fighting for families," wedding officiant and musician Ellsworth Simeona said.
Simeona argued the bill prioritizes major productions over local workers -- and he fears he could be out of work if it is passed into law.
"In the pandemic, I lost everything," Simeona added. "I had to cash out my retirement, I was months from being homeless, actually, beach weddings is what saved me."
However, the bill would allow photographers to buy permits to take for-profit pictures and videos on the beaches listed in the bill. Still, some photographers consider the measure an overstep.
"I've been doing this for the past six, seven years and it's part of our freedom to be able to make art on our beaches," wedding cinematographer Sophia Roud said.
City Council Vice Chair Esther Kia'aina, who introduced the bill, said Waimanalo residents have consistently complained about wedding parties, limos, and elaborate displays crowding beach parks.
"I reviewed extensive emails and testimonies and weighed the various interests and decided to stand by the Waimanalo community in their desire to stop the over-commercialization of city-managed Waimanalo parks and beaches, the majority of which are part of our Hawaiian Home Lands trust," Kia'aina said in a statement to KITV4.
Yet some questioned whether the city has adequate resources to enforce the proposal.
"The problem is, nobody's enforcing these things, so if you don't have an enforcement component to a bill, it's kind of ridiculous," Oahu Wedding Association president Joseph Esser said.
The deadline for Blangiardi to decide on the bill is April 5.