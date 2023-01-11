Dozens of flights delayed in Honolulu following 'major' nationwide technical glitch

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 15 to 20 feet. North winds 15 to 20 knots.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, and Maui County Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...EXTRA-LARGE NORTHWEST SWELL...
An extra-large northwest swell building down the island could
generate moderate to locally strong surges and currents in
exposed harbors. Expect large breaking waves near harbor
entrances.
Mariners using north and west facing harbor entrances and boat
launches should exercise caution when entering or leaving, and
when mooring or launching vessels.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- U.S. domestic flights have started to resume after a major technical issue grounded all thousands of flights across the country overnight and into the morning hours.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced that the system that provides pilots with pre-flight safety notices went down making it unsafe for flights to take off. It ordered all domestic flights departures to stand down until 9 a.m. eastern time as a result.
So far, there have been 83 delays and five cancellations at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. There have been over 8,000 delays across the U.S. and more than 700 flight cancellations.
Engineers have been working to see what caused the issue and making sure the system wasn't breached.
Continue to check flight tracker apps to make sure your flight is not affected.