Dozens of demonstrators flock to the capitol advocating for Mauna Kea, minimum wage hike

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The thunderous beat of the pahu (Hawaiian drum) echoed throughout the state capitol's rotunda Tuesday morning as dozens of demonstrators danced along to traditional chants.
Organizers gathered at the capitol a day after it reopened to the public, advocating for what they called the protection of Mauna Kea, a mountain considered sacred to Native Hawaiians.
Some activists are opposed to the construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope on Mauna Kea's summit, deeming it desecration.
On the heels of the pentagon announcing its plans to shut down the Red Hill fuel facility, organizers at Tuesday's rally also felt empowered to shine a light on all sacred spaces and environmental issues that Hawai'i faces.
"These needs and these interests and issues are not only for kanaka maoli (Native Hawaiians), but all our people of Hawai'i Nei. Those are very important to meet our living survival needs so that we can go on and live a good life," Kau'i Jochanan-Amsterdam said.
Concurrently, other demonstrators gathered at the capitol urging state lawmakers to raise Hawai'i's minimum wage, which currently stands at $10.10 an hour.
Those organizers voiced their support for Senate Bill 2018, which proposes to increase the state's minimum wage to $12 an hour by October, $15 in two years, and $18 by 2026.
One of the event's attendees, Jhoe Rosales, said he cannot afford to live in Hawai'i on minimum wage and has to work three jobs, which is, "very exhausting. It causes stress and burn out day to day."
"Plus I'm a student attending UH Manoa as a pre-social work student," Rosales added. "I really wish that you know, taking one job would make my life a bit easier."
SB 2018 has advanced beyond the Senate and cleared its first reading in the House.
Some business owners oppose the bill, arguing the hike is "too much, too soon." Others predict some workers will lose jobs if the minimum wage bill is passed as businesses may seek to cut costs.