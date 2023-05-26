 Skip to main content
Dozens of cats and kittens captured, spayed and neutered, and relocated to new homes from Queens' Marketplace

Big Island feral cats

WAIKOLOA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A total of 64 cats and kittens were caught at Queens’ Marketplace at the Waikōloa Resort over the weekend of May 19-22.

After their capture, the cats were spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped before being delivered to their new homes across Hawai‘i Island.

