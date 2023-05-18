Dozens of breweries coming to Maui for Maui Brewers Festival

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY FOR KAUAI AND OAHU...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM HST THIS MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Niihau, Kauai, and Oahu.
* WHEN...From 6 AM HST this morning through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Deep tropical moisture surging northward over the islands
ahead of an upper disturbance settling southeastward will
lead to an increasing likelihood for widespread heavy
rainfall and thunderstorms over the western end of the state
through Friday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
KAHULUI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- One of Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s signature fundraisers and a Maui favorite, the Maui Brewers Festival, returns Saturday, May 20 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., and the full lists of participating breweries and food vendors have been announced.
This year’s event will feature 31 different breweries with 18 from Hawaii such as Aloha Beer, Big Island Brewhaus, Kaua’i Island Brewing, Maui Brewing Co., and more!
The festival will be at the MACC’s A&B Amphitheater and Yokouchi Pavillion and thousands of guests are expected to show.
There will be live entertainment from Ada Marvin, Homestead, and Sicnickles as well as an ono food lineup for everyone to enjoy. Some of the food vendors that will be participating is Outrigger Pizza, Taste of Aloha 808, Maui Cookie Lady, etc. View the beer and food menus here!
As in past festivals, the event will also include a number of hard cider options and kombucha, cold brew, and other non-alcoholic beverages.
Proceeds from the event will go towards MACC’s many educational programs for students, teachers, and seniors, as well as other free events that are offered to community of Maui County.
