Dozens of breweries coming to Maui for Maui Brewers Festival

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- One of Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s signature fundraisers and a Maui favorite, the Maui Brewers Festival, returns Saturday, May 20 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., and the full lists of participating breweries and food vendors have been announced.

This year’s event will feature 31 different breweries with 18 from Hawaii such as Aloha Beer, Big Island Brewhaus, Kaua’i Island Brewing, Maui Brewing Co., and more!

