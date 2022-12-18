Dozens injured by turbulence on flight into Honolulu

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
1 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM HST MONDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN HAWAII THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES
HONOLULU KAUAI
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF HONOLULU AND LIHUE.
A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH MEANS CONDITIONS ARE FAVORABLE FOR
SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS IN AND CLOSE TO THE WATCH AREA. PERSONS IN
THESE AREAS SHOULD BE ON THE LOOKOUT FOR THREATENING WEATHER
CONDITIONS AND LISTEN FOR LATER STATEMENTS AND POSSIBLE WARNINGS.
SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCE DAMAGING WINDS OF 58 MPH OR HIGHER
OR DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THE SIZE OF QUARTERS OF LARGER.
Weather Alert
...HIGH WIND WARNING FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS THROUGH MONDAY
AFTERNOON...
...HIGH WIND WARNING FOR THE BIG ISLAND SUMMITS THROUGH 6 AM HST
WEDNESDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING FOR HALEAKALA SUMMIT THROUGH 6 AM HST
TUESDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds of 20 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
tonight through Monday, especially over and downwind of
terrain. Additionally, all areas will be susceptible to strong
winds within heavy showers.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines
and damage roofs. Power outages are possible. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Strong winds may lead to property damage. Hazardous driving
conditions due to powerful cross winds will pose a serious risk
for drivers, especially for light weight and high profile
vehicles. Loose outdoor items should be brought inside or secured
properly.
&&
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...All the main Hawaiian islands.
* WHEN...Through late Monday night.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low-lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A strong front will move across the main Hawaiian Islands,
and generate periods of heavy showers and thunderstorms
through Monday night. Although individual showers will tend
to move quickly, intense rain rates and the potential for
training cells will lead to increased potential for flash
flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts, and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
Weather Alert
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...Southwest winds will steadily increase tonight, reaching
30 to 35 kt Monday morning. Seas building to 15 to 20 feet
tonight, potentially higher on Monday.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel,
Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island
Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
HONOLULU (KITV)- Dozens were injured by turbulence on a flight heading into Honolulu this morning. Hawaiian Airlines says it's flying in relatives of those hospitalized.
The 278 passengers on Hawaiian Airlines Flight 35 coming out of Arizona on Sunday left their plane in some cases battered and in disbelief. The airline says they saw intense turbulence in a way that's not been seeing in quite a while.
“There was no warning of this particular patch of air at that altitude was in any way dangerous. It caught everyone by surprise which is often the case,” said Hawaiian Airlines COO Jim Snook.
There was damage left on the inside of the plane itself. Officials say 36 people were reported injured, 3 of those were flight attendants, 20 were taken to the hospital, and 11 are in serious condition.
“We did see patients with head injuries. I believe at least one was at one time rendered unconscious. We saw injuries to the head, definitely bumps, bruises and a large amount of people experiencing nausea and vomiting,” said Honolulu ESD Director Jim Ireland.
Hawaiian airlines officials say the cause of the incident will be investigated, but they recognize now is a problematic time to fly. Three flights were diverted away from Maui on Saturday alone. “We're obviously in a situation in the islands right now where we'll dealing with a lot of unstable air and weather conditions that are certainly difficult to deal with,” said Snook.
Officials say the fasten seatbelt warning was on, not everyone obeyed which may have led to some of the injuries. As for the pilots, the airline says there's not a lot they can do when this type of turbulence hits. “In that immediate situation it’s a question of riding through it and changing altitude to avoid further turbulence,” said Snook.
KITV4 is told the NTSB will be investigating this incident.
