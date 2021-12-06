Downtown Honolulu without power overnight due to severe weather conditions

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM HST EARLY THIS
MORNING FOR THE ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...
At 1218 AM HST, radar and gauges indicate that rainfall rates have
decreased, though showers continue to move south to north across the
island. Rainfall rates have returned to 1 to 2 inches per hour in
the heaviest showers, but flooding remains a concern.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Flooding in drainages, streams, rivers, roads,
properties, and other low-lying areas. Public road
closures possible in some areas. Landslides are possible
in steep terrain.
The entire island of Oahu.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of drainage
ditches and streams, streets, highways, properties, and other low
lying spots.
Stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even
if they are currently dry.
Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on
foot. Turn around, don't drown.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON FOR OAHU
AND KAUAI COUNTY...
...FLOOD WATCH CANCELLED FOR MAUI AND HAWAII COUNTIES...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall remains
possible.
* WHERE...Kauai, Niihau and Oahu.
* WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Rain events of this size can cause catastrophic flooding
and affect areas that do not usually flood. Low spots in roads
will become dangerous and impassable due to severe runoff. Debris in
streams and gulches may clog bridges and culverts resulting in
dangerous flooding. Numerous landslides are expected in areas with
steep terrain. Urban areas, especially on Oahu, may have severe
flooding.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Periods of heavy rainfall will continue across Oahu and Kauai
County as a kona low pulls deep tropical moisture over the
western end of the island chain.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Be prepared to take action if a Flash Flood Warning is issued. If
you experience heavy rain or rising waters, head to higher ground
immediately.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
&&
Weather Alert
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY CANCELLED FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU
KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI MAUI AND BIG ISLAND...
...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS...
.Surf has subsided below advisory level along north facing shores.
Strong southerly winds generating rough, short period chop along
south facing shores coinciding with astronomical high tides
during the pre dawn hours will increase the potential for the
nuisance flooding of low lying areas and local area roadways.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
Surf has subsided below advisory level along north facing shores.
* WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding expected.
* WHERE...Low lying coastal areas of Kahoolawe, Kauai, Lanai,
Maui, Molokai, Oahu and Big Island.
* WHEN...During pre dawn hours Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor
coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to
drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with
fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to
higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don't get
too tight and watchout for overwash around boat ramps. Secure
canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.
&&
Submit your coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaii;
Sea Grant College Program's Hawaii and Pacific Islands King;
Tides Project at:;
PacificIslandsKingTides.org
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST TUESDAY...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...South to southeast winds 15 to 30 kt and seas 9 to 13
feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters and Kaiwi Channel.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a
* Special Marine Warning for...
Kaiwi Channel...
Oahu Windward Waters...
* Until 145 AM HST.
* At 1146 PM HST, a line of heavy showers,with an embedded strong
thunderstorm capable of producing waterspouts, was located in the
Kaiwi Channel, about 10 to 25 nm southeast of Makapuu Point,
moving north at 15 knots.
HAZARD...Waterspouts and Wind gusts to 40 knots.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally
hazardous seas. Small craft could be damaged in briefly
higher winds and suddenly higher waves.
* Locations impacted include...
FAD Buoy U, FAD Buoy T and Mokulua Islands.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Prepare for gusty winds, steep and fast-building seas, and blinding
downpours. Stay low or go below, and make sure all on board are
wearing life jackets.
&&
WATERSPOUT...POSSIBLE;
HAIL...0.00IN;
WIND...40KTS