Downtown Honolulu stores continue to shut down, and residents are worried

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Downtown businesses, even big players like Walmart, are having trouble staying afloat. Those living here say they're worried their neighborhood is being overlooked.
Honolulu's downtown Walmart, which announced it will close next month, follows on the heels of many downtown staples shutting their doors–including multiple Long's Drugs locations. Now, local residents are saying they're having a harder time shopping for basic necessities.
It's just going to be a big inconvenience, and it's a shame the neighborhood has gone down, said local resident Bill Witty. “I've been here five years now and I can see the downward trend with other stores closing.”
Some of these downtown dwellers rely on walkable convenience stores, most of which are no longer close by enough.
“With Walmart announcing that it's also closing, it feels like another pillar of the downtown community is collapsing,” said another downtowner, Deborah Ward.” It kind of feels like we're being abandoned here.”
Others are worried about local homeless and crime issues being a deterrent to businesses wanting to stick around. Witty, who owns a UPS store downtown, says this includes his own business.
“I have problems right in front of the store, and my customer count is down,” Witty said. “People are afraid to come into my stores.”
City councilmember Tyler Dos Santos-Tam says he expects the city's budget to rise enough for more of a police presence in the area, and says different businesses will take the place of these currently and soon-to-be-empty spots.
“Soon, there is supposed to be a Korean supermarket coming in where long’s used to be next to the Ross and Fort Street mall,” said Dos Santos-Tam. “Hopefully once that opens, that will reactivate some of the space.”
Downtown residents hope they'll have a safer neighborhood and some new favorite stores soon.
Cait Medearis joined the KITV4 news team as a reporter in February 2023. She had previous stints as a reporter at WNBJ in West Tennessee and KNDU/KNDO in central Washington state. Outside of TV news, Cait has worked in various journalistic roles, including as an editorial assistant in her hometown at Portland Monthly Magazine, as a freelance sports reporter for Fan Media Network in Chicago, and as a ghost writer and digital content manager.