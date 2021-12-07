Downtown Honolulu likely to remain without power overnight as crews work to repair damaged equipment

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast to east winds 15 to 30 kt. Seas up to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Much of downtown Honolulu will remain without power for another night after officials with Hawaiian Electric (HECO) say they are continuing to work on repairs to underground high-voltage cables that were damaged by flooding.
More than 50 HECO utility crews are working to repair the damaged equipment at the Iwilei substation where officials say “numerous underground vaults containing high-voltage cables were flooded.”
Water had to be pumped out of the underground vaults before crews could identify the extent of the damage – 300 feet of high-voltage cable. Full restoration taking until Wednesday morning.
Crews were able to restore power to some downtown buildings when one of three damaged transformers was repaired, officials said. Repairs to the two other transformers is still pending.
Officials say the work to replace the damaged cables has been difficult due to the confined space below ground. Testing will have to be done once new cables are installed.
HECO senior vice president of operations, Jim Alberts, issued the following statement on the ongoing repairs:
“It’s possible some customers may be restored this evening, but it’s looking like the bulk of the area affected by this extraordinary weather event will not come back online until tomorrow. We want residents and business owners to have this information so they can plan ahead. It’s possible the work will go faster but we want people to be prepared. We’ve been in contact with a lot of business operators, management companies and government agencies downtown and we appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding. We have multiple crews working around the clock to get electricity safely restored as quickly as possible.”