Downed power pole shuts down Pensacola Street in Makiki; power restored | UPDATE

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING OVER THE
KOHALA MOUNTAINS AND WAIMEA AREA ON THE BIG ISLAND...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING FOR MOST LOWER
ELEVATION AREAS...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING FOR THE SUMMITS
OF MAUNA KEA MAUNA LOA AND HALEAKALA...
.A strong high pressure passing north of the state will produce
strong and gusty trade winds that will be accelerated over and
downwind of island terrain through Friday.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with localized gusts up to 50
mph.
* WHERE...Kauai, Niihau, Oahu, Molokai, Lanai, Maui and portions
of the Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it
difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile
vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 15 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County
Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) – More than 2,100 customers were without power in the Makiki area after a power pole was downed on Pensacola Street.
Authorities have shut down Pensacola Street between Nehoa Street and Piikoi Street due to the downed power pole. Because there are electrical wires in the street, officials are asking residents and commuters to avoid the area.
According to the Hawaiian Electric (HECO) outage map, 2,174 customers were without power at the peak of the outage. Power has since been restored to the majority of those customers. The outages were first reported around 9:10 a.m.
It is unclear what caused the power pole to fall or if it is weather-related.
This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.
1025a Makiki update: Power restored to a majority of customers. ~70 customers to remain out until crews complete repairs. Lanes closed on Pensacola St btwn Prospect St and Nahoa St. Estimated restore time: 8p. Mahalo for your patience. #OahuOutage#HITraffic
