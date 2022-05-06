 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 9 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Leeward Waters, Maui
County Leeward Waters, and Big Island Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Dow falls again as Wall Street rout continues

Dow falls again as Wall Street rout continues

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: People walk by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on May 05, 2022 in New York City. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell over 1000 points as inflation fears continue to worry investors. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

 Spencer Platt/Getty Images

(CNN) -- Stocks sank again in early trading Friday morning. A solid jobs report was not enough to convince investors to look for bargains following Thursday's more-than-1,000-point plunge.

The Dow was down more than 100 points in late-morning trading, after plummeting more than 500 points shortly after the opening bell. Nike was the biggest drag on the blue chips, falling nearly 5%. Nike rival Adidas issued a lousy earnings report Friday because of weakness in China.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq also tumbled again Friday, falling 0.4% and 0.5% respectively. All three indexes are down for the week.

The Dow is on pace for its sixth consecutive weekly loss, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq have fallen for the past five. The stock market is now at its lowest point for the year.

"It's a crazy time," said Scott Lepene, co-chair of Thompson Hine. "The market is reacting as if we are in a recession. We may not have bottomed out just yet."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

