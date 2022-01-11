 Skip to main content

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Seas 10 to 13 feet, mainly in northwest swell.

* WHERE...All waters exposed to large swells.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Donors desperately needed as Blood Bank of Hawaii blood supply dwindles

  • Updated
  • 0
Blood Donation Generic

The Blood Bank of Hawaii has only four hours worth of universal blood on its shelves. That’s compared to its usual one week's supply.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Blood Bank of Hawaii has only four hours worth of universal blood on its shelves. That’s compared to its usual one week's supply.

It said recent rainy weather coupled with the surge of the Omicron variant has only added to the traditional post-holiday shortage it sees every year.

“I think donors are scared,” explained Kim-Anh Nguyen, the Blood Bank’s President and CEO. “They’re scared to go out, and number two, they’re sick."

Courtesy: Blood Bank of Hawaii

Courtesy: Blood Bank of Hawaii

This comes as the American Red Cross on Tuesday declared its first ever national blood crisis in the U.S.

As the country deals with the historic shortage, some mainland hospitals are being forced to cancel surgeries and make difficult decisions about patients.

“God forbid we have a pile up on the H-1 on O’ahu, and then Maui has a big car wreck. We might have to decide which patient gets blood first and which patient has to wait. We never want to be in that situation,” Nguyen explained.

In order to keep Hawaii from reaching that point, the Blood Bank said 150 donors are needed a day to meet the demand. Right now it's seeing about half that number.

To find out how to donate blood, click here.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

