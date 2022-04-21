Domestic Violence Resources KITV4 News Staff Apr 21, 2022 Apr 21, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save If you or someone you know is suffering from domestic violence abuse, resources are available to help. National Domestic Violence HotlineHours: 24/7. Languages: English, Spanish and 200+ through interpretation service.800-799-7233To seek emergency shelter or speak to a confidential domestic violence advocate in Hawai‘i, please reach out to these 24/7 hotlines:City and County of HonoluluCFS: (808) 841-0822PACT: (808) 526-2200DVAC: (605) 956-5680 (text line) or 24/7 online chatHawai‘i CountyCFS East Hawai‘i Island:(808) 959-8864CFS West Hawai‘i Island:(808) 322-7233Kaua‘i CountyYWCA: (808) 245-6362Maui CountyWHW: (808) 579-9581Here are a few signs of domestic violence that our community should look out for:- Any outward signs of physical abuse, such as bruises, scratches, broken bones, etc.- Verbal abuse to the partner- Disrespect in the relationship- Physical and emotional control- Social isolation from family and friends- Fear and anxiety, withdrawn Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Domestic Violence Resources Domestic Violence Resources Abuse Help More From KITV 4 Island News Local Wednesday Weather: Increasing rain chances and Big Surf on the way Updated Feb 15, 2022 Local HOS rescues women after falling several feet at Mokulua Islands Mar 5, 2022 Business Ohana Hale Marketplace, Starbucks to vacate Ward Village spaces in April 2022 Updated Apr 15, 2022 Local Exclusive: Zelensky says world should be prepared for possibility Putin could use nuclear weapons Apr 15, 2022 Local Missing diver located off Poipu waters Updated Apr 15, 2022 Local Florida Senate advances DeSantis priorities on redistricting and Disney during special session Updated Apr 20, 2022 Recommended for you