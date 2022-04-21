 Skip to main content
Domestic Violence Resources

Domestic Violence Action Center waved signs to raise awareness on Monday

If you or someone you know is suffering from domestic violence abuse, resources are available to help. 

National Domestic Violence Hotline

Hours: 24/7. Languages: English, Spanish and 200+ through interpretation service.

800-799-7233

To seek emergency shelter or speak to a confidential domestic violence advocate in Hawai‘i, please reach out to these 24/7 hotlines:

City and County of Honolulu

CFS: (808) 841-0822

PACT: (808) 526-2200

DVAC: (605) 956-5680 (text line) or 24/7 online chat

Hawai‘i County

CFS East Hawai‘i Island:

(808) 959-8864

CFS West Hawai‘i Island:

(808) 322-7233

Kaua‘i County

YWCA: (808) 245-6362

Maui County

WHW: (808) 579-9581

Here are a few signs of domestic violence that our community should look out for:

- Any outward signs of physical abuse, such as bruises, scratches, broken bones, etc.

- Verbal abuse to the partner

- Disrespect in the relationship

- Physical and emotional control

- Social isolation from family and friends

- Fear and anxiety, withdrawn

