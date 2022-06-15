Domestic Violence Action Center holds annual sign waving to honor ‘Rad Dads’ for Father's Day

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- For the second time in two years, those advocating for victims of domestic violence rallied on Kapiolani and Ward in Honolulu.
The sign wave was all about supporting "Rad Dads" in Hawaii, ahead of Father's Day. The Domestic Violence Action Center is at an undisclosed location, but advocates were highly visible for the annual sign wave.
Domestic violence calls have spiked over the course of the pandemic according to Nancy Kreidman of DVAC.
"We see a lot of not so good dads, bad dads, at the domestic violence action center. So we thought it important to lift up the good dads," Kreidman told KITV.
"You're just not alone. more people than you realize are going through something very similar than you are," Jaque Kotarek said, asking those who experience violence to call the hotline.
Advocates say the pandemic had exacerbated dangerous situations for some.
"Child care is hard to find. A living wage is hard to earn. Those are some things that keep people trapped in dangerous households," Kreidman said.
The first step is picking up the phone to talk to someone or the Center's call line advocates say. The pandemic has been challenging, with incidents up in 2020 and 2021.
"Children being at home created a variety of different of challenges. One was, they were more likely to be victimized. They were less likely to be seen by teachers and coaches," Kreidman added.
Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm told KITV that the pandemic resulted in more calls to the Domestic Violence Action Center and also a spike in more cases to be brough about.
"Most cases are men against their girlfriends or boyfriends. We got to make that unacceptable. People should think about their kids. Their kids are gonna do what they do. And if they see Dad hitting Mom, they're gonna think it's ok," Alm said.
"Being a good father, being a good parent, is teaching your kids not to be violent and not to abuse their partners," Alm added.