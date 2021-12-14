DOH to decide if BWS, Sierra Club can participate in Red Hill contested case hearing

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Hawaii Department of Health hearings officer gave the Navy until Dec. 17 to provide reasons why neither the Sierra Club nor the Honolulu Board of Water Supply (BWS) should intervene in the contested case hearing about the Red Hill Fuel Facility.
On Dec. 6, the state issued the Navy an order to suspend its operations at Red Hill, take measures to treat contaminated drinking water and remove the fuel from the underground storage tanks there.
According to CNN reporting, Navy officials argued that putting the storage facility out of use could affect operations at a critical time, especially as tensions rise in the Pacific with China’s rhetoric about Taiwan ramping up over the past year, said Lyle Goldstein, a Pacific Ocean maritime security and director of Asia Engagement at Defense Priorities think tank.
KITV4 Island News spoke with several lawmakers regarding the Red Hill water contamination and what they feel needs to happen moving forward.
Petroleum contamination has been confirmed in the Red Hill and Aiea-Halawa water shafts in the Navy’s water system. That system serves about 93,000 households.
The contested case hearing is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 20, at 8 a.m., according to Attorney David Henkin from Earthjustice.
Henkin says the contested case not held in a courtroom. It is presided over by a DOH hearings officer, who will then make recommendations to DOH Deputy Director Marian Tsuji. Tsuji will render a final decision.