DOH investigating probable case of mumps on the Big Island

FILE - In this May 15, 2019, file photo, a dose of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine is displayed at the Neighborcare Health clinics at Vashon Island High School in Vashon Island, Wash. 

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii, (KITV4) -- Hawaii health officials are investigating a probable mumps infection on the Big Island.

The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) says the infection case turned up in an unvaccinated resident in the South Kona area, and that a secondary transmission is suspected in another person living in the household.

The residents have had no travel history or exposure to visitors, DOH said. Officials say they have not confirmed “linkage to a school setting” at this time.

“Mumps is a contagious disease that is caused by a virus. It typically starts with a few days of fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness, and loss of appetite. Most people will develop swelling of their salivary glands, which causes puffy cheeks and a tender, swollen jaw,” DOH wrote in a press release about the probable infection.

If you are exhibiting symptoms for mumps or think you may have been exposed, please call the DOH’s Disease Outbreak and Control Division Disease Reporting Line at 808-586-4586.

More than 900 cases of mumps have been confirmed in the State of Hawaii since March 2018, according to the DOH.

Tap here to learn more about mumps.

