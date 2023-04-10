DOH investigating confirmed case of measles in unvaccinated Oahu resident

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas
6 to 9 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
FILE - In this May 15, 2019, file photo, a dose of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine is displayed at the Neighborcare Health clinics at Vashon Island High School in Vashon Island, Wash.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) is investigating a confirmed case of measles in an unvaccinated Oahu resident who returned from international travel.
Officials say they have identified the people who have had known exposure to the confirmed case and they’re working with them to prevent the spread of the disease.
In response, the DOH issued a Medical Advisory asking healthcare providers to be on alert for possible cases of measles.
Measles is a vaccine-preventable disease, and staying up-to-date on routine childhood vaccines, including the measles vaccine, protects not only children but the larger community from outbreaks of the disease, DOH officials said.
By PAUL J. WEBER, MATTHEW PERRONE and LINDSAY WHITEHURST - Associated Press
Measles vaccination coverage rates have dropped among children globally and nationally since pre-pandemic years. Although Hawaii has not experienced any recent outbreaks or spread of measles, officials say this recent case serves as a reminder that measles can arise when residents or travelers are exposed overseas and return to the state.
“The pandemic caused setbacks for childhood immunization programs worldwide. As a result, we are seeing increases in outbreaks globally, and sometimes outbreaks in the United States as well. We are very fortunate to have a safe and highly effective vaccine against measles. This is a reminder to check your child’s immunization status and make sure they are up-to-date on all recommended shots,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kimble.
Measles is a highly contagious disease that spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It starts with fever, followed by cough, runny nose, and red eyes, and then a rash of tiny, red spots breaks out, starting at the head and spreading to the rest of the body. Measles can cause serious health complications, especially in children under five years of age and in infants under one year old, who are too young to be vaccinated against measles.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one out of every 20 children with measles gets pneumonia, and one out of 1,000 develops encephalitis, swelling of the brain. Nearly one to three out of 1,000 children who become infected with measles will die from respiratory and neurologic complications.
Dr. Kenneth Fink, Director of Health, urged all eligible children to be vaccinated against measles.
“Prevention is easy. Don’t miss an opportunity to protect your child against this serious disease,” said Frank.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.