DOH investigating confirmed case of measles in unvaccinated Oahu resident

  Updated
  • 0
MMR vaccine generic

FILE - In this May 15, 2019, file photo, a dose of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine is displayed at the Neighborcare Health clinics at Vashon Island High School in Vashon Island, Wash. 

 Elaine Thompson

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) is investigating a confirmed case of measles in an unvaccinated Oahu resident who returned from international travel.

Officials say they have identified the people who have had known exposure to the confirmed case and they’re working with them to prevent the spread of the disease.

