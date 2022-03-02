DOH declares water in 3 more zones safe to drink By KITV Web Staff Mar 2, 2022 Mar 2, 2022 Updated 37 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- On Tuesday, the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) announced the water in three more zones is now safe to drink.According to the DOH, water in the areas of Ford Island (ZoneA2), Hale Moku and Hokulani (Zone D1), and Manana Marine Corps Housing is safe for all uses.These three new zones join Red Hill and the Pearl City Peninsula, which were already given the green light in the last two weeks.The water advisory still remains in effect for the other 15 neighborhoods, where people are being asked not to drink or use the water until further notice.Tap here to see the DOH’s screening criteria for drinking water safety. Local DOH declares water for Red Hill Housing safe to drink By Nicole Tam Local DOH declares water for Pearl City Peninsula safe to drink By KITV Web Staff Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More From KITV 4 Island News Local Monsanto pleads guilty to pesticide-related crimes in Hawaii Updated Jan 7, 2022 Local Man who was pinned under vehicle in Aiea dies from injuries, police say Updated Nov 21, 2021 COVID-19 The Pantry steps up to feed families in need Updated Nov 25, 2021 News Tips for staying safe at the pump after Oahu woman robbed at gas station Feb 3, 2022 Local Hawaii Police seeking public's assistance in identifying suspect accused of using counterfeit bills Jan 26, 2022 Local Financial pro offers advice on saving money and setting goals in 2022 Updated Jan 3, 2022 Recommended for you