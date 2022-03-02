 Skip to main content
DOH declares water in 3 more zones safe to drink

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- On Tuesday, the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) announced the water in three more zones is now safe to drink.

According to the DOH, water in the areas of Ford Island (ZoneA2), Hale Moku and Hokulani (Zone D1), and Manana Marine Corps Housing is safe for all uses.

These three new zones join Red Hill and the Pearl City Peninsula, which were already given the green light in the last two weeks.

The water advisory still remains in effect for the other 15 neighborhoods, where people are being asked not to drink or use the water until further notice.

Tap here to see the DOH’s screening criteria for drinking water safety.

