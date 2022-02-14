DOH declares water for Red Hill Housing safe to drink

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) declares the water for Red Hill Housing (Zone I1) is safe to drink and use for all purposes.
The zone includes 135 Army-managed homes and Red Hill Elementary. The advisory amendment for Zone I1 goes into effect immediately.
“Today’s amendment for Zone I1 is the result of months of work overseen by DOH and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to provide individuals and families in Red Hill Housing with assurance that their water is safe to drink,” said Deputy Director of Environmental Health Kathleen Ho.
The DOH tested the Navy’s Waiawa Shaft drinking water distribution system waterlines, homes and buildings in Zone I1 and says all tests met the requirements for drinking water safety.
The area of Zone I1 lies is within the Army’s Aliamanu Military Reservation (AMR) Public Water System. The AMR system is a consecutive system with the Navy’s Pearl Harbor-Hickam Water System.
Navy water system users in other areas remain under the health advisory and should not consume tap water, DOH officials said.
“We understand that many are wary, and we will continue to investigate complaints and hold the Navy accountable to provide safe drinking water. DOH will act methodically, based on science, and in a manner that is protective of public health as we evaluate the remaining Navy water system zones,” Ho said.
The Deputy Commander of the US Pacific Fleet, Rear Admiral Blake Converse, issued the following statement on the DOH declaring Zone I1 drinking water safe:
“Today is an important milestone as the first of 19 neighborhoods is restored to safe drinking water standards. We truly appreciate our residents' patience and the hard work of both the DOH and EPA in this effort. We are grateful for the continued collaboration among our service component partners and the agencies in our Interagency Drinking Water Systems Team to establish a recovery approach that was grounded in hard science and a comprehensive water testing regimen. We will continue to pursue the goal of restoring every neighborhood to safe drinking water standards in a safe and efficient manner.”
Navy officials say residents in the zone will be notified by leadership that their water has been deemed safe. Residents will also be provided with additional transition details, including impacts to allowances, officials said.