DOH declares water for Pearl City Peninsula safe to drink

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) has declared the water for the Pearl City Peninsula (Zone A1) is safe to drink and use for all purposes.
The DOH and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) oversaw the flushing efforts on the peninsula enough to assure residents and individuals that the water is safe.
“Today marks another important step toward returning all of our families to their homes and providing all of them with safe drinking water,” said Rear Adm. Tim Kott, commander, Navy Region Hawaii. “We still have a lot of work ahead, and I commend the Interagency Drinking Water System Team (IDWST) for working tirelessly until the health advisory is lifted for all 19 zones.”
Health officials said testing found no contamination after flushing, sampling and testing water from distribution lines in the area, known as Zone A1.
“The decision to amend the health advisory and declare the water in Zone A1 safe was made after DOH’s multiple lines of evidence confirmed that no contamination is entering the Navy water system and no contamination remains in Zone A1,” DOH wrote in a press release.
Zone A1 is now the second zone to be declared safe by the Health Department. On Feb. 14, the DOH gave the all clear for Red Hill Housing (Zone I1).
Navy officials say residents in the zone will be notified by leadership that their water has been deemed safe. Once residents are notified, those who are occupying temporary alternate lodging are expected to re-occupy their residence within two days, officials said.
