 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

DOH declares water for Pearl City Peninsula safe to drink

  • Updated
  • 0
water

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) has declared the water for the Pearl City Peninsula (Zone A1) is safe to drink and use for all purposes.

The DOH and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) oversaw the flushing efforts on the peninsula enough to assure residents and individuals that the water is safe.

“Today marks another important step toward returning all of our families to their homes and providing all of them with safe drinking water,” said Rear Adm. Tim Kott, commander, Navy Region Hawaii. “We still have a lot of work ahead, and I commend the Interagency Drinking Water System Team (IDWST) for working tirelessly until the health advisory is lifted for all 19 zones.”

Tap here to see the DOH’s screening criteria for drinking water safety.

Health officials said testing found no contamination after flushing, sampling and testing water from distribution lines in the area, known as Zone A1.

“The decision to amend the health advisory and declare the water in Zone A1 safe was made after DOH’s multiple lines of evidence confirmed that no contamination is entering the Navy water system and no contamination remains in Zone A1,” DOH wrote in a press release.

Zone A1 is now the second zone to be declared safe by the Health Department. On Feb. 14, the DOH gave the all clear for Red Hill Housing (Zone I1).

Navy officials say residents in the zone will be notified by leadership that their water has been deemed safe. Once residents are notified, those who are occupying temporary alternate lodging are expected to re-occupy their residence within two days, officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK