DOH confirms fifth case of Legionnaires' disease at Waikiki Resort

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR THE SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS
UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...
.A long period south swell continues to bring advisory level surf
to all south facing shores. The advisory remains in effect
through tonight.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Surf 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
This 1978 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Legionella pneumophila bacteria which are responsible for causing the pneumonic disease Legionnaires' disease. In a report released Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine said annual cases of Legionnaires’ jumped more than fivefold from 2000 to 2017, and that as many as 70,000 Americans get the disease every year. High-profile recent outbreaks occurred in Atlanta and Flint, Michigan. (Francis Chandler/CDC via AP)
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) confirms a fifth case of Legionnaires' disease in a guest who stayed at "The Grand Islander by Hilton Grand Vacations."
The 5th person was diagnosed with Legionnaires' disease on May 23, the non-Hawaii resident stayed at the Grand Islander in Waikiki beginning on April 25th.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble says, "DOH continues to work to ensure that the Grand Islander takes action to remediate the building and other possible sources of exposure." Dr. Kemble says, anyone who stays at the Grand Islander and develops flu-like symptoms should seek immediate medical care.
Most healthy people exposed to the Legionnaires' bacteria do not develop the disease. Those at "increased risk" are people 50 and older plus those with a weakened immune system.
A spokesperson at the Grand Islander sent a statement to KITV regarding its latest confirmed case.
“Our top priority at The Grand Islander is to provide a safe environment for our owners, guests, and team members. We have been working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health as they conduct their investigation. We have also engaged leading experts and under their direction and are implementing additional precautionary measures at The Grand Islander to ensure our safeguards are in line with best practices.”