DOH approves Red Hill defueling only if these conditions are met

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...
.A long-period south-southeast swell (160 degrees) will peak
tonight and tomorrow, then briefly diminish. A second pulse
arriving Monday could keep surf elevated through early next week.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Surf 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents
will make swimming and boating dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don't
go out. Know your limits.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 25 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian waters except Alenuihaha Channel.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...LARGE SOUTH-SOUTHEAST SWELL WILL IMPACT SOUTH FACING HARBORS...
A large, long-period south-southeast swell will bring the
potential for waves breaking in and near south-facing harbor
entrances. The swell may also cause surges within the harbors and
at boat launches. Mariners should use increased caution when
entering or leaving port, when mooring, and when launching and
retrieving vessels.
FILE - In this file photo provided by the U.S. Navy, Rear Adm. John Korka, Commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC), and Chief of Civil Engineers, leads Navy and civilian water quality recovery experts through the tunnels of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility, near Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on Dec. 23, 2021. The U.S. military said Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, it's ready to begin draining 1 million gallons (3.79 million liters) of fuel from three pipelines as part of an initial step toward closing a World War II-era fuel storage facility that leaked petroleum into Pearl Harbor's tap water the year before. (Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Luke McCall/U.S. Navy via AP, File)
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) conditionally approved the Joint Task Force-Red Hill defueling plan to remove about 104 million gallons of fuel from the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility.
Conditional approval means that the DOH's approval is contingent on the Joint Task Force's ability to address DOH's comments and questions on the defueling plan, complete repairs successfully and submit additional plans to remove fuel from underground storage tanks, surge tanks and related pipelines.
“We value the community’s voice and (Environmental Protection Agency)'s partnership to get us to this point. Today’s conditional approval is an important step forward to defuel Red Hill as quickly and safely as possible,” said Deputy Director of Environmental Health Kathleen Ho. “The Joint Task Force must still complete several important steps before DOH will allow defueling to begin, and we will continue to oversee all work with safety as our top priority.”
Before defueling can begin, the DOH will need to approve:
All repairs to Red Hill facility and pipelines
Plans to defuel surge tanks at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
Plans for pipeline repacking, which will fill fuel back into repaired lines
The plan to defuel the main Red Hill tanks and tank bottoms
The plan for pipeline unpacking, which will safely remove fuel from pipelines by gravity
The plan to remove the estimated 100,000 to 400,000 gallons of fuel that the Joint Task Force anticipates will be left in the facility's pipelines and surge tanks.
The DOH conditionally approved the unpacking of the Red Hill pipelines in October 2022, which allowed fuel to be removed so repairs could be conducted. According to the Department of Health, repairs will be completed by U.S. Department of Defense contractors, reviewed by JTF-RH, vetted by a third party and submitted to DOH and EPA for final approval.