Dog owner working to remove pack from island in Ke'ehi Harbor

For more than a year, fishermen had complained to city and state agencies to do something about the dogs. Some even claimed to have been attacked by the animals while fishing near the island.
KITV4 spoke to Gorley on Friday, who said he saw the story on Thursday and was unaware at how severe the situation had gotten. But he wanted to do something about it now before any further action by concerned agencies.
Gorley says once he gets all of the dogs back from the island he plans to keep them in a makeshift shelter and then try to get in contact with the humane society or other rescue organizations to make sure the animals get into a good home.
"We went out there to isolate from COVID-19 and we had a pregnant female she adopted. And she had six puppies. And like that I had 20,” Gorley said.
“We had three boys and three girls. And the three girls, in no time, each had a litter. And all of a sudden I was slammed with 27 dogs. They grow up so fast. So, as fast as I could give them away, I was getting double litters,” he added.
KITV4 reached out to the Department of Transportation, which oversees the island where the dogs are. A spokesperson responded with a statement, saying, “HDOT is teaming up with the Public Safety Department, the Department of Land and Natural Resources and other agencies to remove the dogs and map out a plan to post ‘no trespassing’ signs.”
KITV4 will continue to follow this story and provide updates as they become available.
