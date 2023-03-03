 Skip to main content
Dog owner working to remove pack from island in Ke'ehi Harbor

Dog owner working to remove pack from island in Ke'ehi Harbor

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Efforts are underway to remove an aggressive group of dogs said to be terrorizing a remote island at Ke’ehi Harbor.

Rowing in a small dinghy, a man claiming to be the dogs’ owner made a painstaking journey out to the island, rounded up three dogs, and rowed back to the harbor.

Ke'ehi Wild Dogs 2
Ke'ehi Wild Dogs 4

