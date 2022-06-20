 Skip to main content
Dog Days of Summer: Keeping your pet safe in the Hawaii heat

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- On a hot day in Hawaii, the heat can be dangerous to our four-legged best friends.

So how do you protect yourself and your dog from rising temperatures and humidity? KITV4 went to the Hawaiian Humane Society to get advice on what you need to know to keep your animals safe.

When we go for a walk we wear shoes, but we also need to watch out for the heat on the paws of our dogs.

With temperatures rising during the summer here in Hawaii, when you take your dog out for a walk remember to protect their paws from the hot pavement.

“So I’m trying to go on the grassy area which a lot of times the dogs don’t like I don’t know why they prefer the concrete or asphalt but then its hot so I’m trying to look for shade or shady spots and if there is no shade then they have the option of jumping into the little wagon to cool off for the paws not to get to hot,” said dog lover Karsten Behlen, who was out with his two dogs Jackson and Toby..

“Not only is the pavement hot on their sensitive paws, because they are so low to the ground, we’re elevated, we’re above the ground," said Jessica Tronoski of the Hawaiian Humane Society. "But our pets are low to the ground that heat radiates and heats up their body as well. So it’s even more of a risk during the hot summer months. For our pets to overheat because they are so close to the ground.”

Also, pet owners should pay attention to signs of overheating. Keep walks to less hot times of day either in the early morning or before sunset when it is cooler. Plus, provide lots of water for your dog to drink.

 “I'm trying to avoid the heat its hard in Hawaii but the dogs want to go outside and play, so you have to make do with what you can," said Hawaii resident Karsten Behlen, who owns two dogs. “They’re like family, it’s not just a dog to me.”

Look out for signs of heat stroke: your dog having a hard time breathing.

