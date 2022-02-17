 Skip to main content
DOE shares plan for K-12 virtual school, some say they need more details

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- During a virtual meeting Thursday, Hawaii Department of Education heads presented their plan for a K-12 virtual school to the Board of Education. 

DOE Interim Superintendent Keith Hayashi predicted the proposal, which includes constructing educational facilities, would cost about $5.4 million. 

"I am a parent and I like a lot of things virtual because I've seen it work very well for three of my boys," one parent said, testifying in support of the plan during the meeting. 

Others agreed virtual education is an effective option for student learning, but argued the DOE's plan is currently too vague, and called for more details.

"Looking at whether or not the DOE got accurate and authentic feedback from the field, looking at data to understand which and how many students will benefit from this program," Cheri Nakamura of the Hui for Excellence in Education said. 

This year, nearly 600 students are learning online. The department polled about 142 parents -- results indicated parents of 188 students want them to continue their online education. 

DOE leaders claimed the concept would ensure all of Hawai'i's students have access to quality schooling. 

However, BOE members questioned whether the virtual school should be a priority as the pandemic drags on.

"Is this really the best time to start something that is at a very, very early stage that would divert time, attention, and money from what we really need to be doing at this time, which is focusing on those students that need to remediate and get back to the proper learning level," BOE member Bruce Voss said. 

Hayashi responded, saying, "I think that the opportunity that the virtual school would provide for students across the state would also provide other kinds of strategies to engage our students."

There are three bills in the state legislature proposing funds for the school, as well as a plan to outsource teachers, which several opposed.

"We want to make sure that our teachers are Hawai'i-based," Hawai'i State Teachers Association president Osa Tui Jr. said. "They're the ones who are going to understand most what our Hawai'i-based students are going through."

The department said the number of students that may enroll in the virtual school depends on how much money it receives from the state, as well as funding it needs to build the necessary facilities.

If the BOE approves the plan, the department intends to roll out the school in the 2023-2024 school year. 

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

