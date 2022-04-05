DOE announces dates and locations for public high school graduation ceremonies

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Department of Education (DOE) just released its schedule for public high school graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2022.
Mililani High School will kick off the graduation season with its ceremony on May 16 at the Stan Sheriff Center on the University of Hawaii at Manoa campus.
While the DOE's guidelines have been eased to reflect less restrictive COVID-19 requirements, certain restrictions will still apply:
Ceremonies must be held outdoors or in a venue with adequate ventilation or fans/filtration systems. Third-party venues that comply with county social gathering rules are allowed.
All participants must be fully vaccinated or provide a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 48 hours prior to the ceremony. If someone unvaccinated has no symptoms of illness and no known exposure to someone with COVID-19, a negative COVID-19 self-test result is sufficient.
Graduates will be allowed to bring a pre-set number of household members as ceremony guests. The amount of guests will be determined by each school based on capacity.
Masks must be worn at all times for indoor ceremonies. Masks worn indoors may be removed briefly for picture-taking.
“As our ceremonies continue to adapt to improving conditions, this year’s celebrations will be more open than the virtual and drive-thru ceremonies of 2020 and the hybrid ceremonies of 2021 while adhering to current guidelines," said interim superintendent Keith Hayashi.
