Documentary shines new light on the ultimate Hawaiian waterman, Duke Kahanamoku

The father of surfing, the ultimate Hawaiian waterman, but many don't know the full story.
That is what the new documentary film, Waterman, looks to tell.
Waterman is a film exploring the journey and legacy of Duke Paoa Kahanamoku as a legendary swimmer, trailblazer, and undisputed father of modern-day surfing.
Narrated by Jason Momoa, Waterman features commentary from surfing’s biggest stars, including Olympic gold medalist Carissa Moore, while also delving into his personal successes, struggles and humanitarianism through rare footage, contemporary visuals and incisive interviews.
"As a fellow Polynesian-American, I’ve always looked at Duke as a hero," said Isaac Halasima.
Halasima is the director of the film. He says he grew up hearing stories about Duke. His uncle, Jan Fisher, sculpted the Duke statue in Waikīkī and when Fisher passed, Halasima says he knew he had to tell Duke’s story.
WATCH the full interview with Halasima below:
"Duke Kahanamoku may have been one of the most important sports figures in the world, yet he is barely known or spoken of today," said Halasima. "When we think of the dominance of the USA swim team, the worldwide popularity of surfing, or even the fact that the world knows where “Aloha” comes from, most people don’t know the man associated with the beginning of all those things."
Halasima says he looks at Waterman as his chance to honor Duke Kahanamoku.
"He opened doors for Polynesians to succeed in a world still deep in its own struggle with discrimination and segregation," said Halasima. "So, in a way, this is a story about how a defeated island nation, in the middle of the Pacific, saw one of its most loyal warriors win over the heart of America, and then conquer the world."
Waterman premieres in Hawaii theaters on Friday, April 1.
