'Do not sell to anybody outside' Lahaina community leader

LAHAINA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Above the burnt out ruins of Lahaina town, Paele Kiakona and I are interrupted time and time again. We are at the bypass which connects to the frequent tourist destination, Kaanapali, in the north.
Kiakona's Instagram videos have been shared over and over, sparking badly needed conversation. He reflects on the traumatic week that still is-- and how community must play a vital role in Lahaina's future.
Paele: We want to stay here. We don't want to be displaced any more than we already have been.
So I strongly urge all of our people to come together and realize that we need to push our state officials to make sure and potentially even create policy to make it impossible for outside entities to come in and start grabbing land from us.
We're all hurt. We're all grieving. A lot of our hearts were here and it's now completely gone. But we're still here and we have to keep it that way. So it's time for us to get up and rebuild. We cannot sit back and feel sorry for ourselves. This is a time for us to stand together as a community, a strong community that we know we are.
Paele: I give my aloha to everybody who stepped up to the plate and did what they had to do to make sure that we had what we needed. I am very fortunate where I am. I can only imagine how other people feel who have nothing left.
Jeremy: I think we're both noticing, the governor said this too, that this is sacred ground. But we're getting more people gawking here like it's a tourist attraction. It's jarring. There are also some people coming to offer us water, do we need anything? And many appropriately mourning, but there is this clash of attitudes.
Paele: For a lot of us, everything we know is here. Everything we know we've grown up with and it's just gone, completely gone, burnt to the ground. So for people to come and kind of just be spectators while people are grieving, people have lost everything, people have lost loved ones, and for people to feel like it's okay to just come in and pull out their phone and take pictures of it like it's some kind of movie scene.
And it really does feel like one, but this is real life for us. And I just feel like people should respect our boundaries that we have set up. Being that it was so hard for community members to make their way in and just hours after they were given access into Lahaina, people who had reservations for a hotel were allowed to just stroll right in.
Paele: And at first I was hoping to God that it was just a rumor and then I seen people just strolling around gallivanting like it was just a playground. You know, just enjoying our place while there's still people grieving. Still people that haven't even been found that have died. Such a hard time getting things from our community into the people that needed it. You know, a lot of our people, like I said, we have lost everything. So the fact that they're already thinking that they probably can't afford to rebuild. A lot of people's life savings are in the house.
Paele: And I want to assure and I want to make sure that every single one of our community members know that we will make it happen. We'll make it happen.
Do not sell to anybody outside. We will get you back in your house. No matter what we have to do, we will get the funding to make sure that we can rebuild everybody's homes. Our community leaders should be at the forefront in decision-making for our place. You know, they know our community better than anybody else. We eat, live, and breathe this place, these community leaders.
They should be at the forefront for making these decisions. And I strongly urge our state representatives again to seek the insight and the help and the knowledge from these people. Because at the end of the day somebody who is outside doesn't and the help and the knowledge from these people. Because at the end of the day somebody who is outside doesn't know what we need here.