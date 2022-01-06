DLNR will hold meetings, hear public input on Statewide Historic Preservation Plan

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 10 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...All Kauai Waters, Oahu Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel,
Maui County Windward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel and Big Island
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) – The Department of Land and Natural Resources State Historic Preservation Division (SHPD) announced the first in a series of public meetings aiming to update the Statewide Historic Preservation Plan.
The Statewide Historic Preservation Plan is updated every five years and provides a strategic map for SHPD activities. The plan created will help determine the SHPD’s needs, goals, and priorities between 2022 and 2027.
According to the SHPD, the purpose of the meetings is to connect historic preservation experts and community members; therefore determining ways to better manage historic properties statewide.
Historic buildings, fishponds, Lo’i, burial sites, aviation artifacts, archeological sites, cultural landscapes, and Heiau are among locations considered “historic properties” by the SHPD.
The SHPD press release encouraged community input at these meetings, describing it as “essential to effective historic preservation planning.”
The first meeting will be held virtually on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, between 5:30-8:30 p.m. Community members may find a link to the meeting on the SHPD website https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/shpd.
Testimony will be limited to three minutes per speaker. The SHPD press release asks those who wish to speak in the meeting to RSVP via the SHPD email address dlnr.hp.preservationplan@hawaii.gov.
Any questions about the upcoming meeting and its content may also be emailed to the SHPD at the above email address.
According to the SHPD, the second meeting is slated for early February, at a time and date yet to be determined.