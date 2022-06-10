DLNR warns of illegal 'Sexy Sandbar Saturday' party at Kaneohe Sandbar

KAHALUU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) is warning the public about an illegal party being promoted at the Kaneohe Sandbar this Saturday.
DLNR’s Department of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) caught wind of the party after advertisements appeared online. Promoted as the “Sexy Sandbar Saturday” party, event planners say the five-boat party will run from Marine Corps Base Hawai‘i to the Ahu o Laka sandbar in Kaneohe Bay.
“Using Eventbrite to take reservations, the promoters are charging between $65-$300 per ticket, which includes boat transportation from a parking lot on the military base to the sandbar,” said DOCARE Chief Jason Redulla in a press release sent out on Thursday.
DLNR officials say this is not a permitted activity and they're warning that anyone caught selling tickets, operating a boat with paying customers without a valid commercial permit, and serving alcohol to minors will be cited or even arrested.
“We want the promoters of this event to know that we are aware of what you’re planning and warn you to cancel the party now,” Redulla added.
According to the DLNR, legal alcohol consumption is permitted at Ahu o Laka, except on three summer-time holiday weekends. Charging for boat rides and drinks, however, inks is not permitted under State law.
“Clearly these people have no inkling of the trouble they’ll face should they proceed with this advertised party,” Redulla said. “Ahu o Laka is enjoyed by families and people of all ages, who won’t appreciate having a bunch of drunk young people around.”
