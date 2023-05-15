DLNR reiterates safe viewing guidelines after couple spotted harassing Monk Seal on Oahu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- State officials are again reminding the public to be respectful and maintain a safe distance when observing Monk Seals, sea turtles, and other native species in Hawaii.
The reminder comes after an anonymous tipster shared photos of a couple and their dog harassing a Monk Seal at Kaena Point State Park on May 10.
The photos were sent to the Department of Land and Natural Resource’s Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE). IN them, the couple can be seen posing for photos next to the seal on the beach. The couple also had with them a small dog that was photographed running around off-leash.
“Regrettably we did not have an officer in the area, but we wanted to release the tipster’s photographs to illustrate this irresponsible behavior,” said DOCARE Chief Jason Redulla is a press release.
In the past, person caught violating safe viewing guidelines have been charged and convicted.
Luckily, the Monk Seal, the dog, and the couple were unharmed during the encounter. But the situation could very well have turned out very bad.
“Monk seal pupping on beaches like Kaimana in Waikiki illustrate the protection and care that DLNR, NOAA, and other partners institute to protect seals. They are critically endangered and have the highest levels of protections available. We hope that local residents and visitors alike will become educated about safe wildlife viewing guidelines and the rules and laws regarding human behavior around seals,” Redulla said.
The couple in the photos has not been identified. If you recognize them, or if you spot any other illegal or suspicious activity, please call 1-800-853-1964, 808-643-DLNR (3567), or use the DLNRTip App.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.